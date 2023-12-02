Renowned broadcaster Jeffrey Zikhali was killed in a hijacking incident in Empangeni KwaZulu-Natal

The 59-year-old was horrifically gunned down and thrown from his vehicle on the R102 road on Friday

South Africans on social media are devastated and trying to grapple with the loss of the respected journalist

EMPANGENI -Veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeffrey Zikhali lost his life in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, following a hijacking last night.

Seasoned journalist Jeffrey Zikhali was gunned down in Empangeni KwaZulu-Natal. image: Jeffrey S. Zikhali

Source: Facebook

Reports suggest that Zikhali was en route to his ancestral home when he was fatally shot and removed from his vehicle.

Police launch murder investigation

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda revealed that the Empangeni police opened a murder case, reported TimesLIVE. He added that the lifeless body of the 59-year-old was discovered on the R102 road near the Ndabayakhe off-ramp on Friday

Netshiunda said his cellphone and driver's licence were found next to the body, which helped in identifying the Zikhali.

Police make public appeal

He was declared dead at the scene of the crime. The motive behind the killing and the identity of the suspects remain unknown. The police urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Empangeni police station and the crime stop number 08600 10111 are available for contact, and tip-offs can be provided through the MySAPS app.

SA mourns death of Zikhali

Muyunda Matomola mentioned:

"Sad development indeed deepest condolences to the media fraternity."

Matome Mathekga said:

"Very sad, unfortunately, the loss of life in SA has become normal, next week it will be someone else, and the list goes on."

Phelelani Shange wrote:

"So painful. Just a few days after having buried his former colleague, Irvin Sihlophe, all from Radio Khwezi. I'm so sad."

Niki Noodle posted:

"This is not right- we are being controlled by criminals. May he RIP and condolences to his family."

Zola Ngweventsha added:

"Such a humble soul to have perished just like that in the hand of criminals."

