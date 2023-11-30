The plot thickens in former Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo's troubles with the law

It has been reported that Khumalo handed himself in at the Hillbrow Police Station

This comes after Khumalo received additional charges on top of his murder charge upon the news that his trial was postponed

Former 'Sizok’thola' host Xolani Khumalo has reportedly handed himself in at the Hillbrow Police Station. Image: KayaNews



Controversial TV presenter, Xolani Khumalo has allegedly been arrested again and detained in the Hillbrow Police Station. The former Sizok'thola host was captured handing himself in accompanied by a mob of supporters chanting behind him.

Xolani is said to be facing additional charges including armed robbery, and malicious property damage.

Xolani Khumalo allegedly hands himself in

Xolani Khumalo is said to have handed himself again, this time to the Hillbrow Police Station. The presenter was captured on video walking into the station followed by a mob of supporters.

According to Scrolla, the popular drug buster is facing fresh charges of business robbery, assault with grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, and malicious property damage.

Previously, Xolani was presented with two additional charges for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and malicious property damage at his recent trial on 21 November 2023. It was later postponed to the regional court for 22 February 2024.

Mzansi weighs in on Xolani Khumalo's detainment

Netizens are saddened and disappointed at how Xolani Khumalo's life has turned out, believing that there are greater forces at play:

ChumandeSkoti responded:

"They will do everything they can to get rid of him for good."

Kzn_Bhutiza speculated:

"It looks like he was too close to finding something that was gonna incriminate a government official."

SiwelaDa wrote:

"They've been waiting for him."

_Maphutha_ said:

"The cartel is very powerful."

Khehla64118353 wrote:

"Cartel of criminals are dealing with him."

Nhlanhla Lux to host Sizok'thola

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of Nhlanhla Lux reportedly being in talks with Moja Love to possibly host Sizok'thola:

Am_Blujay doesn't trust Lux:

"After the fake bomb story, I don't know why anyone would trust Nhlanhla Lux."

This came after the news of Moja Love firing Xolani amid his murder allegations.

