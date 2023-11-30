Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune broke his silence after being suspended for allegedly drinking on duty

The soccer star reportedly got suspended indefinitely a week ago after making headlines

Khune recently shared his first Instagram story of hope since he got suspended

Itumeleng Khune shared his first post after being suspended for a week. Image: @itukhune32

Things haven't gone well for South African soccer star Itu Khune, as he was said to have allegedly been drinking while on duty. He has now broken his silence after the saga.

Itu shares his first post online a week after he was suspended

This month hasn't been all roses for Itumeleng as he made headlines after his ex, Minnie Dlamini, threw shade at him. The star recently trended after posting his first Instagram story a week after being suspended.

The star has been reported to have been suspended indefinitely after claims were made that he arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper, shared a story on his Instagram page, which was a message of encouragement from his pastor friend. The story reads:

“It is a season, and God is with you.”

Khune then responded to the message and wrote:

"Amen to that.”

See the screenshot of the post below:

SA wants Khune to retire

Netizens shared on Twitter (X) that they want Itumeleng Khune to retire and stay home after embarrassing the club for being under the influence of alcohol. See some of the comments below:

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I don’t mean to judge him, but he looks like an alcoholic, and he’s got a phuza face."

@percy_kokong wrote:

"This dude must stay home now."

@Kzn_Bhutiza mentioned:

"What a bad timing."

@VanDerMohammed commented:

"Khune must retire now the body is tired and crying for help, I bet he even tints his hair black it's sad to see."

@tahbryce responded:

"Time to retire."

@Penelope_Makala replied:

"Ke lack of discipline."

Itumeleng Khune compared to Ederson

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune dragged an Australian TikTokker who compared him to Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

The TikTokker posted a video comparing Khune’s distribution kick to Ederson's. Khune called him out and demanded respect. Netizens stood with Khune and hailed him as the best distribution kick specialist in the world.

