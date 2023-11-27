Kaizer Chief’s goalkeeper allegedly rocked up to training after grabbing a few drinks

The Amakhosi’s shot-stopper was allegedly sent home, and he might face disciplinary action

Netizens were disappointed and called for him to step down and retire from playing football

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune might be in trouble after allegedly arriving at training while under the influence of alcohol. Khune is allegedly set to be demoted and suspended by Kaizer Chiefs after this alleged misconduct. Fans called for him to be fired if found guilty of these allegations.

Khune allegedly trained under the influence

X account @MDNnewss posted the news, citing football publication FarPost. According to FarPost, Khune allegedly reported for training duty last week Wednesday and trained under the influence of alcohol. The publication further reports that Itumeleng Khune was ordered to be tested, and it was allegedly confirmed that he had alcohol in his blood. He was allegedly immediately told to go home. View the tweet here:

SA wants Chiefs to fire Khune

Netizens remarked that Khune’s career was over and called for Kaizer Chiefs to fire him.

Abel Diale wrote:

“Why not let him go and save the club some embarrassing exposure?”

Ckuras said:

“The management must hire a coach to remove old players like Khune and rebuild Chiefs’ identity because the team is lost. There is no leadership in the team.”

Black Astronaut added:

“Not setting a good example. Career is probably done now.”

Some jokingly accused Minnie Dlamini.

Nozipho maSmith Guiurrugo remarked:

“They will blame it on Minnie.”

Bhovu exclaimed:

“Minnie Dlamini did Khune wrong. Khune now goes to training drunk.”

Deedee suggested:

“He must retire and drink at home in peace.”

Sello Samuel:

“Itumeleng Khune could have long retired from playing football. The man is now too old.”

Basquiat-Plath joked:

“Phuza face won’t maintain itself.”

Farouq Ibrahim laughed.

“Khune is 55 but is still playing football.”

Tshepho Van Mohammed:

“Khune must retire now. The body is tired and crying for help. I bet he even dyes his hair black. It’s sad to see.”

Ma’Dlamini:

“I don’t mean to judge him, but he looks like an alcoholic, and he’s got a phuza face.”

Source: Briefly News