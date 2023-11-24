Cyril Ramaphosa made South Africans forget about the country's woes in a TikTok video many considered cute

Ramaphosa was called "Cupcake", the name he was affectionately given, in a clip where he was on a chopper ride and having fun

Netizens felt like they were falling for him all over again, and some joked that he makes them forget about the corruption in the ruling party

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans called Ramaphosa "Cupcake" because of his cute grin while riding a helicopter. Images: Glasshouse Images/Getty Images and @zwothe_s/ TikTok

Source: UGC

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmed hearts and proved how he earned the nickname “Cupcake” in an adorable viral video. Ramaphosa showed himself to enjoy a helicopter ride so much so that he could not help but blush.

Ramaphosa enjoys chopper flight

@zwothe_s posted the video on TikTok, warming the hearts of over 300K TikTokkers. In the clip, Ramaphosa is in a helicopter ride, and the chopper is flying at a low altitude. Ramaphosa looks back, grins and throws his hands over his head in sheer satisfaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa’s cuteness is a regular feature on TikTok. He was recently trending for conversing with the Springboks after winning the Rugby World Cup. On the flight, Ramaphosa was in awe of the Springbok’s resilience and ability to go through the World Cup, winning each game with one point. Watch his chopper flight here:

South Africans charmed by Ramaphosa

Netizens fawned over the country's president and could not help but find him adorable.

Kyra said:

“He has no right looking this cute because it makes me forget about corruption.”

Wednesday Addams remarked:

“Do you guys know Cupcake owns McDonald’s South Africa?”

Portia wrote:

“He’s a sweet man and a smiler. Pity he’s indecisive.”

Little Miss Green Eyes:

“It’s physically impossible to take Cupcake seriously, guys.”

Nkosy gushed:

“Cupcake kodwa. Each day I see him, I am falling for him.”

Baya was charmed.

“I love him so much.”

Njobe44 praised him.

“One of the few people in the political space with a genuinely good heart. I’m voting ANC because of him and his good heart.”

Skylar was charmed.

“Cupcake almost makes me want to vote ANC.”

Kitty kat:

“Cupcake is effortlessly funny and cute. His expressions are hilarious. He doesn’t even have to speak to crack me up.”

Ramaphosa dissed for promising women a job

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa was jeered at for promising a woman a job. Ramaphosa spoke to the lady while the African National Congress campaigned for votes and went door-to-door.

The woman informed Ramaphosa that she was guaranteed a job the next year because she studied as a teacher and possessed crucial skills. South Africans laughed heartily at Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News