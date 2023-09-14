Footballers and teams, including Itumeleng Khune and Cape Town City FC, wished Lebogang Manyama a happy birthday

Khune and former teammates gushed over the former Amakhosi player, who retired from soccer this year

South Africans took the opportunity to talk about how much he is missed on the field

The football world in Mzansi wished Lebogang Manyama a great birthday. Image: @itukhune32/ Instagram and @KaizerChiefs/ Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune saluted former teammate Lebogang Manyama and wished him a happy birthday.

The Amakhosi skipper showed Manyama love on the day the retired footballer turned 33, and the soccer fraternity paid their honours to one of football's best players.

Itu Khune and former teammates wish Manyama a happy birthday

Khune dropped a beautiful and simple post on his Instagram account, @itukhune32, where he appreciated Manyama, with whom he played for the Phefeni Glamour Boys. In his post, Khune praised God and said He was great, praying that his friend Manyama have a blessed day. View the post here.

Katsanda also wishes Manyama a great day

Other former team players wished him a happy birthday on their Instagram accounts. One of these included former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and retired player Willard Katsande. @kingsalt31 shared a heartwarming caption in which he joked that Manyama used him to mark the ball for him, wishing him abundant blessings on his special day.

Manyama responded with the most beautiful words one could expect from former team players. He said:

“My biggest brother, protector and my small boy simultaneously. Love you, man. Thank you.”

Catch his post here.

South Africans miss Manyama

Netizens came out to wish the retired player a blessed day and reminisced when he played for Kaizer Chiefs.

Nkanyisombokazi exclaimed:

“Happy birthday to you, and of course, you were making sure that you roughly got the ball for Katsanda in the middle of the ground.”

Mlulekiemthembu had hope.

“Happy birthday to you, bother. We hope that we’ll see you playing soccer soon. It would be painful if your injury is severe.”

Peteraphiwe added:

“Happy birthday to bro Manyama. You gave football your best, and the field will miss you.”

Netizens also commented on @capetowncityfc's Instagram post.

Siphiwe Tshabalala wrote:

“Happy birthday.”

Mpmelelo added:

“Cape Town City, don’t forget your former soldiers who fought for the team.”

Mlabz_mgabadeli gushed over him.

“Happy birthday Lebza. May you continue to do great things and receive all the blessings that you pray for.”

