South Africans rallied behind Itumeleng Khune when he scolded an Australian for comparing him to Ederson

The fellow believed that while Khune’s distribution was good, it was no better than the brazilian shotstopper

Netizens strongly disagreed and reminded the chap that Khune is undisputedly the best in the distribution game

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune called out an Australian TikTokker for comparing his distribution kick to Brazilian keeper Ederson.

The Amakhosi skipper told the young man to “have some respect”, and South Africa came out in droves to support him. From fans to famous musicians, netizens stood behind their favourite goalkeeper.

Khune rebukes man for Ederson comparison

Khune posted the video on his Instagram account, @itukhune32, showing the young man commenting on Khune’s distribution kick. The TikTokker starts by struggling to pronounce Itumeleng Khune’s surname. He then compliments the kick and says he lets it loose into the field like he’s not even from this planet.

He ends up saying that he doesn’t think he is better than Ederson, whom he thinks is on another level. Itumeleng left an excellent caption, reminding the youngster to have some respect. Watch the reel here.

South Africans support Khune

Netizens agreed with Khune and took the Australian soccer fan to task.

Sbudapro said:

“You’re peerless when it comes to distribution, Khune. You’ve shown it over the years.”

Lawrence_103_ asked:

“How did you learn this skill? I’ve never seen any goalie doing it better than you.”

Khune replied:

“Eish, I learned it from bo grootman.”

Coach_coop laughed:

“People act like Ederson didn’t get it from you.”

DJ Cleo also commented.

“Wanyela dieman. You inspired a generation of nowadays keepers to start trying that sh*t.”

Tebogo_herbs gave him props.

“Grootman, I don’t think any goalkeeper comes close to you distribution-wise. You are the very best. I watched you from the days you started when I was a kid, and no Chiefs game passed me. I also watch European football, and no doubt the guys are good, but I’m still yet to see someone pass the ball from the sticks as well as you could.”

Mphuthumi_gqala wrote:

“Don’t compare any keeper in the world to Itu regarding distribution. Ederson has more exposure because he plays in Europe. Imagine if Khune went to Arsenal or Barca with that kind of distribution and reading of the game.”

Khune knocks bottle off head with distribution kick

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Khune trended after delivering his trademark distribution kick while hanging out with his friend.

The gent had a bottle perched on his head, and Khune expertly struck the bottle with the ball. Netizens put respect on Khune’s name.

