Itumeleng Khune proved that he still has kicking skills when he flaunted his legendary distribution kick

He performed a stunt kick with a friend who had a bottle on his head as target practice

His aim was so superb that fans from rival club Orlando Pirates even cheered for him

Soccer fans from different teams gave Khune respect for his kick. Image: @itukhune32/ Instagram and Steve Haag/Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs Captain Itumeleng Khune's powerful distribution kick earned him praise from Orlando Pirates fans. The Amakhosi skipper proved that he still has it in him when he did a stunt while chilling with friends.

Itumeleng Khune's kick stunt earns netizens' respect

Khune posted a reel on his Instagram account, @itukhune32, which was viewed 140K times and liked by over 11K people. In the reel, Khune is on the far side of the video while an unidentified gentleman has a bottle perched on his head. Khune delivers his powerful distribution kick, striking the bottle on the man's head.

Khune is so ecstatic that he can still deliver the powerful kick that he jumps and celebrates in excitement as if he scored a goal. While we're still on Khune's fitness, he also trended on the gram for sharing his intense training regimen, which impressed the socks off fans and admirers alike.

Khune worked hard to keep fit for his last season at Amakhosi after a successful 20-year career with the Phefeni Glamour Boys. Watch the reel.

Football fans excited by Khune's kick

People were so impressed by Khune's magnificent move that fans from Orlando Pirates and players from other teams lauded him.

Simvio said:

“I’m a Bhakaniya to the end, but I’ve always admired your talent. Distribution is insane.”

Khune replied:

“Ngiyabonga Bhakaniya.”

Tbosekg_joybringer remarked:

“Always will be Mzansi’s number one for me. I’m a Pirates fan but d*mn.”

Pslcape was in awe.

“Distribution 101.”

Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi paid his dues.

“This is distribution 202, skipper.”

Titus_laka exclaimed:

“This is exactly why there can never be another Khune in SA football. Legend!”

Ghostsaidit wrote:

“Best in this world, on different levels ever had in terms of distribution.”

Chrisrocafella added:

“There’s no keeper like you yet. We’re left with sleepers who concede bad goals.”

Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro go barber on each other

