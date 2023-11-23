Minnie Dlamini has stirred more drama in her Itumeleng Khune joke-gone-wrong

A video circulating shows her sarcastically implying that she wasn't pressed about being dragged the whole week

Netizens are disappointed in Minnie, saying she has fallen into an all-time low with her new attitude

Minnie Dlamini has revisited her Itumeleng Khune joke on her show, starting more drama. Images: @minniedlamini, @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini sent a subtle message to the country after she was dragged for throwing shade at Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Although Minnie later broke her silence and said it was a joke, her latest public stunt shows otherwise.

Minnie Dlamini sarcastically claps back after Itu Khune "joke"

She said on her new Sunday night show on Mzansi Magic that she was not touched by the nasty comments in a video reposted on TikTok by user @sizwe_cthole. These were her sarcastic words:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“After learning what a joke was from me last week, the socials went on to make that joke trend. All I can say is [laughing, making money gesture]. I don’t have anything to say about this situation. I just ask that you respect my privacy.

"Also, I'm under a lot of stress because if I'm not trending on social media the whole week, I'm also on the front pages of tabloids selling furniture.

“In the words of influencer Mihlali Ndamase: ‘I’m so tired of carrying this industry on my back.’ ”

Check out the video below:

TikTokers disappointed by Minnie Dlamini's sarcastic clapback

The Curated by Tanqueray executive producer and host left people ashamed and disgusted by her behaviour. Here are the comments below:

Sthandiwe observed:

"Kunobu Nonhle Thema."

Given_the_Gift added:

"Wenza kakhulu. Khona into e-off."

Palesa Mokoena asked:

"Yini manje ngoMinnie?"

Wtf_Khumo was concerned:

"Out of character man, Minnie is a very elegant lady."

Aquarian Zee said:

"She tried too hard here."

Zesimdumise added:

"She should’ve just said nothing… syashesha ukukhohlwa thina."

Ntlahla commented:

"Lol, divorce is dangerous, guys, trust me."

Thapelo Immaculate was shocked:

"This was painful to watch."

Bubu recommended:

"She needs counselling, divorce can be stressful."

zolanhlangulela noted:

"She is starting to show her true character."

Mzanis swoons over Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini

In more Briefly News stories, former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and her husband TK Dlamini, a former Uzalo actor, had people feeling fuzzy inside.

The pair was hailed as one of the most unproblematic couples in the country, with people gushing over their physical compatibility.

Source: Briefly News