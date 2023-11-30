Ex-Mamelodi-Sundowns player and football legend John Tlale was allegedly arrested and appeared in court recently

This was after the wife of his deceased employer filed theft charges against him and two of his associates, accusing them of stealing money meant for a contract they had with the Matjhabeng Local Municipality

Netizens noted after his appearqnce at the Welkom Magistrates Court that life after playing football was difficult

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided coverage of criminal activities and their societal implications during his four years at Daily Sun.

Bafana Bafana legend John Tlale was in court for allegedly stealing R1.9 million. Images: John Tlale/ Facebook and seng kui Lim/500 px/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former Mamelodi Sundowns legend and businessman John Tlale was allegedly arrested for stealing R1.9 million from a Free-State-based company. They reportedly appeared at the Welkom Magistrates Court and were released on bail. South Africans were stunned and remarked how difficult life after football must be.

Tlale was accused of stealing R1.9 million

Tlale and his business partners were allegedly arrested after Tlale's employer's wife reportedly opened a case of theft, accusing them of stealing R1.9 million. According to Sunday World, Tlale, one of the football players who won the African Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana in 1996, allegedly handed himself over to the cops after law enforcement called him and informed him that he was wanted for questioning regarding a theft case.

Tlale defends himself from theft claims

Tlale allegedly claimed that the company he works for as the marketing director, Simphonya Construction Company, received a tender for a pavement project in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State. He claimed that the company's owner died before the project commenced.

He then claimed that the owner's wife was supposed to get R90 000 from the deal. He explained that the women brought in a lawyer to check the company's finances, and alarms were raised after some unexplained withdrawals were found. He asserted that he did not steal money because this was his project.

Mzansi muses on life after football

Netizens commented on Facebook about how difficult life is after a football career.

Forster Xidavini Deco remarked:

“Maybe football is a scam.”

Al-Hajji Saeed Saidi asked:

“Are you telling me that there is no life after soccer?”

Khetha Bhovu Lensizwa Sibisi answered:

“These guys live for now and don’t care about the future.”

Lebo Trompies Dladla remrked:

“No life after soccer.”

Constance Dladla added:

“Life is hard.”

Thembinkosi Lorch suspended by Orlando Pirates

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates suspended player Thembinkosi Lorch after he was handed down a five-year suspended jail sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

Pirates announced that he would be removed from all cub activities until 12 December following the judgement that he was slapped with at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Netizens were furious and believed the club should have fired him instead of suspending him for less than a month.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News