Nhlanhla Lux, notorious ex-Dudula member, was trending on X following reports that he may be true to work with Moja Love

South African TV channel Moja Love had a fallout with former presenter Xolani Khumalo on Sizok'thola

South Africans reacted to reports that South African politician NhlaNhla Lux may be the channels choice to replace Xolani Khumalo

NhlaNhla Lux, former Dudula operation leader, is a controversial figure in South African politics and may get a TV show. Sizok'thola on Moja Love needed a new presenter after Xolani Khumalo was charged with murder because of his work on the show.

Nhlanhla Lux has been named as a potential host for 'Sizokhuthola' after Moja Love let Xolani Khumalo go. Image: Instagram /@nahlanhla_lux / Twitter/ @NewzBroadcast

Sizok'thola viewers shared their reactions over the possible replacement. Many shared their honest opinions of Nhlanhla Lux as a TV presenter.

Nhlanhla Lux rumoured to be Sizok'thola's new host

Moja Love's Sizok'thola needs a host, and rumours are swirling that Nhlanhla Lux is the man for the job. News24 reported that the politician may be a possible replacement.

SA react Nhlanhla Lux Moja Love casting

Online users had varying reactions, and many were taken aback by the possibility of Nhlanhla Lux being a Moja Love host. Netizens mainly brought up Nhlanhla Lux's colourful past.

@African_20 was amazed:

"Dudula matched to Moja Love to have Xolani reinstated, but Moja Love shows them a middle figure by bringing Nhlanhla Lux - an ex-dudula member, to host the show What’s happening eMzansi?"

@Am_Blujay said:

"After the fake bomb story I don't know why anyone would trust Nhlanhla Lux."

@azania1023 wrote:

"Nhlanhla Lux will make everything about himself. I really don’t trust him."

@LuluGudo commented:

"South Africa is a joke."

@Kzn_Bhutiza wondered:

"Why do I feel like the more powerful drug dealers have deployed him to take out competition and polish his political image."

Xolani Khumalo determined to fight crime

Xolani Khumalo explains that not working on a crime-fighting TV show would not stop him from catching criminals. The presenter shared his plans for the future.

SA welcomes Nhanhla Lux's housebreaking conviction

Briefly News previously reported that Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi was served the justice he tried to serve an elderly man.

The 35-year-old was convicted on one count of housebreaking with the intent to steal and malicious injury to property on Wednesday, 23 August. The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court handed the once eccentric leader two years imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

He was also served another five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years on the condition that he was not convicted of housebreaking.

