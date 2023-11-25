Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe was a cute TikTok video featuring his life partner Vourné Kgosinkwe

Theo Kgosinkwe was beaming next to his wife, who was showing off how much Setswana she has mastered so far

Mafikizolo fans commented on the video, gushing over the couple and the way Vourné Kgosinkwe spoke Setswana

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife made a cute TikTok video. Vourné Kgosinkwe posted a video to show her progress with learning her husband's home language, Setswana.

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe is teaching his wife Vourné Kgosinkwe Setwana, and her progress was impressive. Image: @vorune04

The TikTok video of the Mafikizolo singer and his partner got more than 50,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from fans who applauded the cute couple.

Theo Kgosinkwe stuns with wife in TikTok video

Theo from Mafikizolo had his arms around his wife, who was speaking to Setswana. In the videos, Vourné Kgosiknwe playfully introduced herself as his wife and said she was beautiful.

Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by Theo Kgosinkwe and wife

Some people admitted that it was their first time seeing the Mafikizolo singer's wife. Many commented she was gorgeous and applauded Theo for teaching Vourné Setswana.

Mrs_South_Africa said:

"You are beautiful indeed Naledi. Theo keep on teaching her our language. She speaks it beautifully."

fungai added:

"What a lovely couple."

abokwetumi commented:

"Shame o motle serious mosadi wa Theo."

user6467107224288 said:

"She so pretty and humble, may God bless you guys."

Lisebo Mosunkutu added:

"Am I the only one who says they look alike."

Others admitted they thought Mafikizolo were more than a music duo:

Mcgates said:

"Hawu all this time I'm thinking Mafikizolo is well known as couple ya ko Kasi."

Mama B agreed:

"I thought he's married to Nhlanhla."

Source: Briefly News