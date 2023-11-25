Global site navigation

Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe With Wife in TikTok Video, Vourné Kgosinkwe Flexes Setswana Progress
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe was a cute TikTok video featuring his life partner Vourné Kgosinkwe
  • Theo Kgosinkwe was beaming next to his wife, who was showing off how much Setswana she has mastered so far
  • Mafikizolo fans commented on the video, gushing over the couple and the way Vourné Kgosinkwe spoke Setswana

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife made a cute TikTok video. Vourné Kgosinkwe posted a video to show her progress with learning her husband's home language, Setswana.

Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourne Kgosinkwe made a TikTok video
Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe is teaching his wife Vourné Kgosinkwe Setwana, and her progress was impressive. Image: @vorune04
The TikTok video of the Mafikizolo singer and his partner got more than 50,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from fans who applauded the cute couple.

Theo Kgosinkwe stuns with wife in TikTok video

Theo from Mafikizolo had his arms around his wife, who was speaking to Setswana. In the videos, Vourné Kgosiknwe playfully introduced herself as his wife and said she was beautiful.

Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by Theo Kgosinkwe and wife

Some people admitted that it was their first time seeing the Mafikizolo singer's wife. Many commented she was gorgeous and applauded Theo for teaching Vourné Setswana.

Mrs_South_Africa said:

"You are beautiful indeed Naledi. Theo keep on teaching her our language. She speaks it beautifully."

fungai added:

"What a lovely couple."

abokwetumi commented:

"Shame o motle serious mosadi wa Theo."

user6467107224288 said:

"She so pretty and humble, may God bless you guys."

Lisebo Mosunkutu added:

"Am I the only one who says they look alike."

Others admitted they thought Mafikizolo were more than a music duo:

Mcgates said:

"Hawu all this time I'm thinking Mafikizolo is well known as couple ya ko Kasi."

Mama B agreed:

"I thought he's married to Nhlanhla."

Nhlanhla Mafu addresses rumours about relationship

The other half of Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Mafu, has been in the headlines following speculation about her love life. People speculated that her relationship was struggling because of her partnership in music with Theo.

Dineo Langa gets real on marriage with Solo

Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Langa got candid in a podcast interview on Moments with Mantsoe about her 11-year relationship with rapper Solo, real name Zothile Langa.

Speaking to Mantsoe Pout, the Port of Langa owner said she feels as though she and Solo just embarked on their journey despite having started more than 11 years ago.

The doting wife also added that she believes it was written in the stars and that she and Solo were destined to be together.

