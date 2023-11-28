A South African woman brought the heat online by taking part in the viral skhothane dance challenge

She posted a TikTok video that shows her looking on point in her Carvela shoes and slaying the difficult moves

Netizens were impressed by the execution of the dance routine and some dubbed her the winner of the challenge

A talented woman performed the viral skhothane dance in a TikTok video. Image: @boitumelosabestian15

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has gained attention on social media for her incredible skhothane dance challenge participation.

Woman executes dance flawlessly

In a TikTok video posted by @boitumelosabestian15, she can be seen wearing Carvela shoes and executing the moves flawlessly.

The video has spread, garnering 483,000 views and counting. Many TikTok users couldn't help but praise her for her energetic and exciting performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Skhothane dance challenge winner

Some even went as far as to declare her the winner of the challenge. Her impressive skills and undeniable talent have left many in awe, with some saying that they have never seen a woman nail the skhothane moves like she did.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people love dance videos and this one has become a recent favourite for many.

See the comments below:

@poeticpassion2 said:

"The best skhothane dance I've seen thus far."

@sakhiledlamini wrote:

"Wena you dated a skhothane shem. "

@mrels1 posted:

"Guys let's give her flowers joh."

@sassie_6 suggested:

"Mofeng Hennessy le custurd."

@rosinaramasela7 commented:

"The first time seeing a girl dancing the moves right."

@Mbulelo_dube added:

"And we have a winner."

@Debbie-Dee mentioned:

"You chose the right shoe for the dance."

@Mswenko.Fellow said:

"Those moves suit that Carvela dope.❤️‍"

@uMedemu

"Ngikuthandela ukuthi ugqokile awudlalisi umdidi. Yet you can dance nicely and effortlessly.❤️❤️"

Mlungu slays Lady Du amapiano dance

In another dance article, Briefly News reported that a KwaZulu Natal man charmed the hearts of many when he danced to one of Mzansi's hottest amapiano jams.

The gent's fly moves attracted many women in the comment section hooked on his smooth moves. The TikTok user who speaks fluent isiZulu, posted the video on his account and it's all the rave among South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News