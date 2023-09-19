A man from KZN took many netizens' hearts into his pocket when he danced to a Lady Du track on his video

The man moved like he was accustomed to groove and dancing, looking dashing in his uniform

In true Mzansi fashion, a netizen went off-ramp in the post and asked him for a job

In a video, a man showed his moves off where he went down and busted moves for a Lady Du track. Image: @mehlemamba.ngidi

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu Natal man charmed the hearts of many when he danced to one of Mzansi's hottest amapiano jams.

The gent's fly moves attracted many women in the comment section hooked on his smooth moves.

Mlungu dances to Amapiano song

@mehlemamba.ngidi, a Mlungu TikTokker who speaks fluent isiZulu, posted the video on his account. In the footage, the young man is shown dancing and performing amapiano moves to one of Lady Du's hottest hits. The gent joins a long list of white young men that can dance well to Amapiano and other African music.

It seems like the fellow is deep within the rainbow nation because the way he dances effortlessly shows that he is a regular groovist. Watch the video here:

Women love his moves

Netizens, who love his content because he dances to Amapiano and other genres, commented.

Traceyzeetkz remarked:

“Mara wena you’re too cute. You look like my baby boy.”

Sgananda asked him for a job.

“Bro, I have a security qualification with firearm competency. Can you help me with a job, please?”

Mia gushed:

“Finally, we found the owner of the challenge.”

Caul926 commented:

“Let the challenge be closed. We have a winner.”

DenodhyaNaicker wrote:

“A black man in a white man’s body.”

Bayete exclaimed:

“I found my soul mate. Thank you, God.”

Man lip-syncs to Winnie Khumalo's track

In a similar article, a man who formerly attended Glenvista High School took netizens down memory lane.

The gent posted a video of himself lip-synching lyrics to Winnie Khumalo's 2008 hit, Live My Life. His throwback had people sharing nostalgic moments when they attended school in the era.

Most white people shared how their youth were shaped by being exposed to African cultures and music in school.

