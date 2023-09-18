A young man who went to a high school in Gauteng had fun reminding people in his age group how school was in his days

He shared a throwback with one of the most classic tracks in Mzansi history

Netizens were happy about the throwback and remembered the good ol’ days

A former Glenvista High School pupil gave people throwback vibes when he posted a nostalgic video. Image: @lil.cully

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man did a young throwback when he lip-synched an old-school house track that was famous in the early ‘00s. The gent talked about how his taste in music in high school was influenced by going to a school of mixed-race students.

@lil.cully’s TikTok video struck a nostalgic chord and over 350K people viewed it. In the clip, he is wearing the uniform he wore when he attended Glenvista High School. He is leaning against the wall and lip-synching Winnie Khumalo’s Live My Life track, a hot banger in 2008.

The mlungu gent is dancing in the clip and his funny rendition of a throwback had a lot of people remembering how fun it was to be in high school. Watch the video here:

Netizens revel in throwback memories

Netizens who were for the video shared their own memories of how white children danced classic dance moves with them because of the house music they played in high school.

Mona said:

“This was my school. The white kids had no choice but to vibe with us.”

Monique Fit wrote:

“I was the only white girl in my class and I learned so much! I loved it!”

Tshephi added:

“They don’t make music like this anymore.”

ItsBee_anca remarked:

“It’s the sika lekhekhe on the arm for me. Gosh, we were so lame.”

Dale van der Merwe exclaimed:

“I still love this song and I was in an Afrikaans school, lol.”

Izabella Naicker commented:

“I went to Germiston High. This is so relatable.”

Kylie Jobe remembered the olden days.

“Those were the days, but we were so lame.”

Kgomotso stanned the content.

“I love this. And I’m sure you were happy, neh?”

ManU2015:

“President High over here! I still play this song in my car in the UK.”

High schoolers dance in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a pair of high school students did an amapiano dance at the back of the class.

The learners were having fun together. In the clip, the two attend a lesson and while they are learning, they throw a dance or two in the mix.

Source: Briefly News