Moja Love presenter Dingaan Khumalo left people in stitches with a throwback picture

A Twitter user posted an old snap of the Muvahango actor in his younger years

Netizens could not believe their eyes, denying that the man in the picture was the same as his grown-up version

Dingaan Khumalo became a laughing stock when his old picture resurfaced online. Images: @mrtumillionaire, @dingaan1

Media personality Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo may be portraying the stylish classic man look, but it wasn't always the case for the Mamazala presenter.

Somebody on the brutal streets of Twitter wanted to share the entertainment and threw a picture of the personality who recently joined the music industry from way back.

Tweep posts a throwback picture of Dingaan Khumalo

One Twitter (now known as X app) user @primo_lungsta took a swipe at DSK with a caption written in seSetho that guys who look like him in the picture are often the most overconfident, saying:

"'O jola le mfanola re le teng?' (You're dating that insignificant guy when we're here?"

Check out the post below:

Netizens left in stitches after seeing Dingaan's picture

Dingaan, popularly known as James Motsamai, the character he played for over 20 years on SABC 2's soapie, Muvhango, left netizens dusted with the old picture. Check out some of the hilarious comments below:

@Penelope_Makala asked:

"Ke James Motsamai mos o ?"

@IamShadyMxo responded:

"This is not even James Motsamai… ke Dingaan straight!"

@primo_lungsta laughed at his shoes:

"Kick and destroy."

@VITO_G_Wagon was shocked:

"Is this Mamazala?"

@irl_mash was convinced:

"This is when he was working at Sonny’s Pub and had no lines."

@BrianStatesThat was in denial:

"Looks like Photoshop to me.

@Makwenkwe_Saul looked at his progress:

"Now he drives a Rolls Royce Phantom."

@papiwakogae said:

"James catching fire on things he didn't do at Muvhango."

@sammy_04552 was entertained:

"James and his undying love for sharp nose."

Mohale Motaung impresses netizens with his cooking

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, impressed people with his culinary skills.

He was teased that his cooking looked like something from Somizi's award-winning cooking book, and he gleefully played along.

