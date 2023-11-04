Former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo had a message for South Africa after the channel dropped him

Xolani Khumalo was a beloved TV personality who reletnlessly tackled crime on his show Sizok’thola

Many viewers were touched after seeing Xolani Khumalo's statement made news of his termination from Moja Love

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Moja Love announced their decision to no longer work with Xolani Khumalo. The South African TV channel and former Sizok’thola presenter have been in a back-and-forth over his dismissal.

Xolani Khumalo shared a hopeful message after getting fired from Moja Love's 'Sizok’thola'. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux / @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Many South Africans have shown unwavering support for Xolani Khumalo. Fans of Sizok’thola argued that the end of the relationship between the TV presenter and the channel might be a blessing in disguise.

Xolani Khumalo speaks on Moja Love

Sizok’thola will no longer be presented by Xolani Khumalo. The TV personality confirmed that he had no idea that Moja Love had fired him until he saw it on social media.

According to Sunday World, Moja Love rubbished Xolani's claims that he was blindsided, stating that his foundation 9Xolani Khumalo Foundation) was in conflict with his job. The channel also said they let the presenter go after he was questioned about contaminating a crime scene during his show.

Xolani insists that he will be back on his crime-fighting mission. In a post shared by @AdvoBarryRoux he said:

“No drugdealer must celebrate [my exit from Moja Love]. We will continue to fight illegal substances on or off television.”

SA supports Xolani Khumalo

Most people rallied behind the dismissed TV presenter. Some encouraged Xolani to start his own show on Youtube channel without a corporation controlling everything like Moja Love.

Elsie Nkwanyana said:

"Just know Xolani that some of us here in South Africa we are behind you and will always give you our dying support...our country needs some thorough clean up."

Kgomotso Kgapola wrote:

"I lost my only son to crime, Xolani Khumalo was doing a good job salute Xolani."

AkAi MaNe Lise commented:

"I don't get why black people are busy celebrating his downfall so much when this man fought a good fight trying to save their brothers and sisters from substance abuse."

Zarow Pee added:

"This is a blessing in disguise, go to YouTube and control the narrative."

Lazeelaz Komane said:

"Xolani if you could visit every township around the country you will have a first hand experience of how South Africans are/were behind you."

Ayoyo Ayo agreed:

"The government will crush your efforts to eliminate crime mfethu. Anyway, we love you. May God be with you."

What Did Xolani Khumalo do?

Briefly News reported that the TV presenter is suspected of killing an alleged drug dealer. While working on the show, Xolani was allegedly involved in a deadly interrogation that ended with the suspect dying. The former presenter handed himself over to police and is due in court on 21 Novemer 2023.

Xolani Khumalo urges SA to join him in fighting drug abuse

Briefly News previously reported that flowers should be given to those who deserve them. Moja Love TV host Xolani Khumalo strives to make Mzansi a better place for everyone.

Xolani Khumalo organised a march on Friday, 15 September 2023, heading to the Union buildings in Pretoria.

The purpose of the march is to fight against addiction to substances and those who sell them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News