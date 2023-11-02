A South African man was caught on camera stealing a microphone at Shoprite and trying to speak into it

The man's mother had warned him against taking other people's things, but he couldn't resist the urge

Entertained netizens found the man's playful behaviour funny and made jokes about it

A man risked getting in trouble with Shoprite staff after stealing the announcement microphone. Image: @xolanimboniswa4

Some people just cannot resist the urge to be naughty, LOL.

Man steals Shoprite microphone

The same can be said for one South African man who couldn't help but steal the microphone used to make an announcement at Shoprite and attempt to speak into it.

In a video posted on TikTok by @xolanimboniswa4, he is seen grabbing the microphone on the sly, turning it on and saying, "Attention, please", before quickly getting frightened and laughing as he put the mic away.

@xolanimboniswa4 also shared that his mom tried to warn him against taking people's things, LOL.

"@Shoprite South Africa I’m sorry guys," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi laughs at the man's antics

Netizens couldn't help but laugh and joke about the man's playful behaviour. Others wondered what the man

Esethu _Quinton❤️ said:

" You're going to get arrested."

F A I T H♡✿♡ said:

"I just want to know what you were going to say."

@thannie_omw commented:

"Yabona ukuthi uyahlupha mara ."

Innocent replied:

"Manje Xolani uphathwa ama hloni ."

Busisiwe Msibi commented:

"Xolani what are you doing? ‍♀️."

Ma-Gee878 wrote:

"Hai Xolanilapho thina seslalele sifuna ukuzwa kyothiwani."

ZinyobulalaKayise replied:

"The way engihlupha ngakhona sengiyahalela nami ukuyenza ."

