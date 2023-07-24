A Vosloorus man died during the shooting of a drug bust after being 'handled by 'Amapanyaza'

Robert 'Kicks' Varrie was being investigated by the crew of a drug bust show, Sizokthola, on Moja LOVE

A murder case has been opened after his partner told a newspaper that she and Varrie were suffocated with pepper spray

A Katlehong man has died in the presence of the Moja LOVE's Sizokthola crew. He was being interrogated after the crew received a tip-off of him dealing drugs.

‘Sizokthola' host, Xolani Khumalo and his crew are being investigated for murder. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Alleged drug dealer dies during a bust shooting by Sizokthola

The City Press reported that the man identified as Robert 'Kicks' Varie died on Wednesday, 19 July, in his residence while shooting an episode of a popular drug bust show, Sizokthola on Moja Love, TimesLive said.

His partner told the police that the crew and community patrollers nicknamed Amapanyaza pepper-sprayed and suffocated Varie. She also told the Vosloorus police that she saw the crew members of the show, along with masked men holding Varie down.

The channel said it was waiting for an autopsy to reveal the circumstances leading to the death, as the suspect had allegedly agreed to hand over the drugs after resisting an arrest.

Social media reacts to Sizokthola murder report

Twitter users who had been pro-Sizokthola are pouring water over Varie's death. This is what they said:

@GaytonMcK pledged:

"WE STAND WITH XOLANI OF #Sizokthola @OnsBaizaNie."

@Sgoloza007 observed:

"I find it strange that Xolani and the #Sizokthola crew have exposed so many drug dealers, including corrupt government officials, yet none of these stories made headline news. But now that a drug dealer has died, all media houses are reporting, talk about a smear campaign."

@Philly04388331 called:

"We need to stand by Xolani as the people who love our country. Should they arrest him, we must make this country ungovernable!! Not that it's even close to being governed."

@Madou79302695 prayed:

"May Almighty Protect Xolani and his team."

@nkhiphiramk said:

"Hands off Xolani!"

Xolani and Sizokthola crew receive death threats

In another Briefly News report, Moja LOVE has strengthened security measures for the show's presenter Xolani and his crew.

An open letter was sent to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, for safety interventions for the crew members of the show after receiving numerous death threats after the show's debut in January 2023.

Source: Briefly News