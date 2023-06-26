Moja Love's reality show Sizokthola has once again caused a stir after exposing an NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) employee found at a drug den

Twitter users expressed their opinions on the matter, with some calling for the immediate dismissal of the NPA employee

Concerns were raised about the integrity of government departments, with one user suggesting that the NPA employee should be investigated

‘Sizokthola’ set tongues talking as the show found an NPA employee in a drug house. Images: @monye

Moja Love's hit crime-fighting reality show Sizokthola has set tongues wagging once again after a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) worker was found at a drug den.

Just a few days ago, the show exposed a Home Affairs immigration officer who was allegedly selling fraudulent identity documents, according to EWN.

The TV program has now unveiled an NPA employee who was seen mingling with drug dealers.

Mzansi netizens were angered by this revelation

The revelation set Twitter abuzz with user @IUkperegbulem saying:

"This NPA Employee who was found at the drug house by Xolani Khumalo should be summarily dismissed from service. #Sizokthola"

@M4Masande said:

"When you know a crime, you are obligated to report that crime."

@gnxumalo1 said:

"He's partaking in criminal activity by buying drugs which are illegal. He knows a criminal and buys illegal stuff which makes him a criminal. He should be dismissed, he's a compromised individual, and the office can do without him."

@KgomotsoMfisa said:

"We're in trouble, last week it was a Home Affairs official."

@Puleng21155688 said:

"I think this guy should rather be investigated for a possible supply of drugs to prisoners who appear in court."

@Xee_GP said:

"This shows how rotten Government departments are"

