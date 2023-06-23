The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is suspending a North-West official after she was exposed on Moja Love's drug TV show, Sizokthola

The unnamed woman was found in possession of the department's documents and several ID copies worth R50 000 in her cellphone

There have been several former DHA officials that have been arrested before for various corruption and bribery offences

Home Affairs is suspending a North-West official after she was exposed by 'Sizokthola' for allegedly possessing identity documents worth R50k. Images: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group, Stock.

NORTHWEST - Home Affairs has suspended an immigration officer who was exposed in a recent TV show, Sizokthola for allegedly selling South African identity documents for R50 000.

Sizokthola finds more than drugs

Sizokthola is a show on Moja Love that focuses on busting drug dealers. In its recent episode that has now gone viral, a woman identified as 'Elizabeth' was busted with screenshots of Home Affairs documents and various IDs, some belonging to herself, her husband and her children.

Siya Qoza, Home Affairs spokesperson told TimesLIVE that they have taken steps against the official:

“Department of home affairs placed the official on precautionary suspension on Tuesday, pending an investigation.”

Viewers dragged the woman on social media:

@ThaboMorwatshe3 said:

"She is running a parallel home affairs department from her home. This is scary, our country is being sold to foreign nationals "

@KatlegoMac was disgusted:

"Disgraceful woman. Sies!"

@toomellowmaSh felt helpless:

"How are we going to win this battle with our very own South Africans doing this mara?"

@gregMaCdaddy asked:

"When is he going to the Cape flats? I can't wait for that episode."

Home Affairs arrests Free State official for bribe solicitation

Ezekiel Mokhachane, 48, a former official from the Free State was arrested for five years in March on charges of taking a bribe from an asylum seeker.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, says in a News24 that Mokhachane's dealings date back to 2017:

"On 19 May 2017, the Bloemfontein-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team received information from the complainant that a Home Affairs immigration official based in Zastron took their travel and asylum documents. He demanded R3 000 for the release of their documents."

Sizokthola host exposes South African police

Briefly News previously reported that Sizokthola's host Xolani was receiving praise from Mzansi for exposing the criminal activities of the South African Police Services.

In a disturbing claim, Khumalo insists that certain criminals are off-limits to the police, as superiors are actively silencing police officers from performing their sworn duties.

