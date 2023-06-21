The Department of Home Affairs is initiating an investigation of corruption allegations made during the latest episode of Moja Love's Sizokthola

The show exposed an immigration officer for allegedly helping drug dealers and selling South African IDs for R50 000

The woman was also found with multiple IDs and screenshots of official DHA documents on her phone

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - The Department of Home Affairs is rushing to put out fires after an explosive exposé about an immigration officer on Moja Love's Sizokthola.

An immigration officer from Home Affairs has been exposed for selling SA identity documents on Moja Love's Sizokthola. Image: @pmcafrica/Twitter & Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department would investigate the allegations of corruption that were uncovered in the show's latest episode, which aired on Sunday, 18 June.

The Sizokthola follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the homes and businesses of suspected drug dealers with police officials.

Home Affairs Immigration officer exposed for selling SA IDs

The show revealed that the immigration officer from the North West was allegedly working with s drug dealer and allegedly sold South African identity documents for R50 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

During the raid, the immigration officer was found with multiple IDs, which included two issued to her, two to her daughter, two to her husband and one to another woman her husband is married to, EWN reported.

The show also found screenshots of official DHA documents on her phone, which she claimed were there because she was checking if her husband's friend's papers were ready.

South African are doubtful that Home Affairs probe will yield results

Below are some comments:

@Ngoasheng247 claimed

"She is definitely not alone in doing that. I doubt we will see much happening, but we remain hopeful."

@NRDuma asked:

"Why probe if the person who needed said so on national TV?"

@SebinTdr questioned:

"But we really can't expect results from @HomeAffairsSA? Even from @PresidencyZA Commission of Enquiry?"

@RoxRonza suggested:

"@HomeAffairsSA staff is corrupt. They need to change their current system."

@KukuSelloane criticised:

"Home Affairs always reacting, they can't be proactive, they will come when damage is done."

Home Affairs senior director fired for attempting to issue Gupta associate a visa, SA demanded “send them to jail”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Home Affairs senior manager was given the boot after he was found guilty of attempting to issue a visa for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others.

Director of Appeals Major Kobese was fired on Wednesday, 22 March, for unsuccessfully facilitating the process of issuing permits. However, his plan was foiled because other officials refused to be part of his “shenanigans.”

The department said Kobese was found guilty of three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties in a disciplinary hearing. According to SowetanLIVE, he allegedly exerted pressure on department officials to breach laws, he was allegedly unduly controlled by others and reportedly paid a bribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News