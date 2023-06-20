The City of Tshwane is clamping down on corruption in the Tshwane Metro Police Department

Two TMPD officers were arrested in Diepsloot Johannesburg for operating outside their jurisdiction in a private car

The arrests follow a directive from acting police chief Basil Nkhwashu aimed at empowering residents to fight corruption

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane is on a mission to clean out the rot in the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and is rounding up rogue officers.

Two officers from the Tshwane Metro Police Department were arrested for working outside their jurisdiction. Image: Christiaan Kotze & Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Two metro police cops ended up in cuffs over the weekend after their counterparts noticed they were working in an area in which they were not permitted.

The duo was operating in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, outside their assigned area, using a private vehicle, TimesLIVE reported.

For Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, the situation raised suspicions about the officer's intentions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brink said:

"The actions by the two officers were indeed questionable and very odd.”

Police Chief issued directive to clean corruption out of Tshwane Metro Police Department

The officer's arrest forms part of a directive issued by acting police chief Basil Nkhwashu last week. Brink said the order aims to empower residents to fight corruption by TMPD members, Jacaranda FM reported.

Brink added that residents have the right to ask officers for their appointment certificates. The public has also been encouraged to record their encounters with TMPD officers.

Beyond the two officers arrested over the weekend, seven officers are also being investigated by the TMPD integrity unit. Five are being looked into for working outside their jurisdiction and two for using illegal breathalysers.

South Africans believe the cops were looking for brides

Here is what citizens are saying:

Kevin Hall suggested

"Maybe they "wanted" coffee and a hot meal!?"

Michael Ozil joked:

"Pretoria cold drinks are not so cold now they want Johannesburg cold drinks."

Bongani Mgubela questioned:

"Why? Was there no tjotjo in Tshwane?"

Lungile Lungile criticised:

"Tjotjo money, aka bribe, can run out in Tshwane, it's not a secret.. but to go the extra mile just for that shows they don't take their jobs seriously."

Pilato Captain Marobane slammed:

"Thinking they are clever... They need bribes far from their designated area to avoid being reported or identified. Stupid indeed."

North West police officer arrested for altering sick note to add extra day, faces fraud charges in court

Briefly News previously reported that a police officer in the North West has landed himself in a world of trouble by giving himself an extra day of sick leave.

Sergeant Kagiso Motlele was busted by his commander for altering his doctor's note and changing the dates giving himself one more day away from work.

The 43-year-old officer stationed at the Madibogo police station handed his commander the note in May 2023, but the sick note raised the commander's alarm bells, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News