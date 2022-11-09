The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is investigating an officer who was caught on camera accepting R1 800, believed to be a bribe

The video was shared all over social media, and the motorist is heard narrating the cash handover

Some South Africans are not convinced that the JMPD officer accepted a bribe because the circumstances surrounding the exchange are not clear

JOHANNESBURG - An officer in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is under investigation after he was caught on camera accepting R1 800 bribe.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is internally investigating an officer who accepted bribe money. Images: Emmanuel Croset & Luca Sola



The video was posted by crime-activist Yusuf Abramjee on Monday, 7 November and quickly went viral on Twitter. In the video, the motorist says he is on his way to pay the requested bribe to the police officer.

He exits his car and tells viewers he is about to enter the police officer's car to hand over the cash. The motorist can then be seen entering a Volkswagen and handing over the money. The JMPD officer then proceeds to count the cash.

According to TimesLIVE, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told the publication that they do not know the circumstances that led the motorist to pay the bribe.

Fihla also encouraged the motorist to come forward and explain his side of the story. While the JMPD has not received a formal complaint about the bribery, the police department launched an internal investigation.

“The department is requesting the individual who recorded this video to come forward so internal affairs can get a better context of the incident and further action may be taken," said Fihla.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the bribery video:

@Shuduorbet said:

"These guys here seem to be in the business the recording was used as evidence to 3rd party the guy said im going to his car like he was on a phone/video call at the end; he said I gave officer R1 800."

@DeltaMi73612809 said:

"If the money is for a bribe, then both the Officer and the recorder are going to be arrested, this guy just shot his own foot"

@Dashcampros said:

"Why is this shocking? Let's not behave as if this isn't a daily occurrence. Go to Driving Test Centres. Almost all licences are issued via a forced bribe. Yes, I can get you enough evidence. Even offered to @MbalulaFikile"

@AlistairSibiya2 said:

"How desperate is the officer for the money that he can't even pickup the other guy emphasises: "Noh, I give the officer 1.8, no it's fine". He should've picked up that something is wrong."

@tshikomasuvhel1 said:

"You cant just take a video and say this is gonna be evidence. You are not a police officer, and you can also be arrested if there are no police involved in what you are doing people watch too many movies."

