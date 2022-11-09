A former Seshego district public prosecutor was found guilty of corruption after requesting a bribe to withdraw a charge

Rhulani Maboela requested to be paid a bribe of R1500 from a man who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

The case was then withdrawn after the man paid the bribe, and Maboela was arrested shortly after at her workplace

LIMPOPO - A former Seshego district public prosecutor was found guilty of corruption by the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday, 8 November.

Rhulani Maboela requested a bribe of R1500 from a man arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2019.

The money was meant to withdraw the charges against the man. Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke told SowetanLIVE that the man reported the matter to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation.

An undercover investigation into the matter was conducted. As the investigation continued, the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the man was withdrawn following the bribe payment.

Maboela was soon arrested at her workplace shortly after taking the bribe. The former public protector is out on bail pending her sentencing in January 2023.

According to IOL, a former Limpopo prosecutor was found guilty of corruption last month. Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela pleaded guilty to taking a R6 000 bribe to squash a reckless and negligent driving case.

