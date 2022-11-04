Frustrations bubbled over in Mbombela on Tuesday when driving school instructors shuttered the local traffic department

The instructors were protesting the increase in the bribery fee required for their students to pass driving tests

It is alleged that examiners at the department had increased the bribe from R1 700 to R2 000, which the instructors couldn't afford

MBOMBELA - Driving school operators in Mpumalanga shut down the Mbombela traffic department to publically shame the facility for bribery and corruption.

Driving school instructors blocked the Mbombela traffic department entrance in protest of an increase in the bribery fee. Image: stock photo

The operators gathered at the facility's entrance on Tuesday, 1 November and shut the gates in protest of officials at the department increasing the bribery fee, Risefm reported.

The protesting operators alleged that examiners initially demanded to be paid R1 700 for their client to pass driving tests. Speaking to TimesLIVE, an anonymous operator said they were told last week that the bribe would increase to R2 000 starting on 1 November.

The operator said they were protesting because they couldn't afford the increase in the bribe fee. The instructor added that the tester failed all students who didn't pay the incremented bribe amount.

The instructor went further to allege that everybody who tested on Wednesday, 2 November failed because they didn't pay the R2 000 bribe. The spokesperson for the community safety department, Moeti Mmusi, said the operators had to come forward with information for the claim to be investigated. Still, Mmusi warned that it would be difficult to prove that they failed because they refused to pay bribes.

Mmusi explained that camera footage for the testing yard could prove that the person tested did everything correctly; however, there is no way to prove the same for the road test.

