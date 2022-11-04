Two suspects have been nabbed for the theft of thousands of litres of diesel from the Transnet pipeline

The Gauteng Hawks, with the help of high-tech surveillance, discovered that the suspects had connected a hosepipe to the Transnet fuel line

Police officials seized a truck and other illegal equipment during the interdisciplinary operation

VOSLOORUS - A hosepipe connecting a house to a national Transnet fuel pipeline led to two suspects' arrest in Vosloorus on Wednesday, 2 November.

A pressure drop alerted the Transnet depot in Germiston that a pipeline along the N3 highway in Phumula had been tampered with on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha, police intensified surveillance along the N3 highway using the latest technological gadgets upon being alerted of the potential fuel theft.

Ramuvha said an interdisciplinary team intercepted a truck carrying large plastic containers containing over 4 750 litres of diesel in the Phumula area. Two occupants, aged 26 and 30, were subsequently arrested.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects led authorities to a plot adjacent to the N3 highway, where the police were caught off guard by what they discovered.

The team of police officials and Transnet security guards discovered a hosepipe leading from a makeshift house to an underground tunnel that led to the Transnet pipeline.

Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, commended the team's efforts, which led to the arrests. He said the operation proved that the Hawks were closing down on criminals guilty of tampering with key national infrastructure, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the Transnet fuel theft

South Africans are fed up with the level of crime in Mzansi but commented the HAwks ona job well done.

Below are some reactions:

Musa Moses Appointed commented:

"Hawks lately have been doing an excellent job , at least the work the Hawks is doing this year will instil hope for people in SA."

Amanda Wiggill Nel complained:

"Now the price of fuel will go up again."

Wellington Ngobese claimed:

"Are those people caught red-handed, if so what are they now, are they suspected till proven guilty?"

Hangwani Mukhenge rationalised:

"They don't have a choice fuel is expensive."

Pharaoh Pharrell added:

"South Africa is a crime ridden country."

Luyanda Faku Maluya congratulated:

"HAWKS are working overtime credit to them."

