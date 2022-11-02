Unions representing public sector workers have been issued with a non-resolution certificate paving the way for a national shutdown

The issuing of certificates came after union leaders and the national government failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations

The unions are yet to issue a notice of strike; however, many are planning to have talks surrounding the certificates and a possible strike

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has possibly granted unions representing public sector workers the green light for a national shutdown.

It was announced that a 3% salary increase would be implemented for public sector workers despite unions demanding a 10% increase, according to BusinessTech. The certificates allow unions to serve the government with notice of a strike within a week.

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the Police, Prisons, and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), and the Health and Other Personnel Services Trade Union (Hospersa) were awarded the certificates.

The unions are yet to issue a notice of strike. However, many plan to have talks about the certificates and a possible strike.

News24 reported that issuing the certificates follows the Public Servants Association (PSA) preparing for a public service strike next week.

Police and prison wardens affiliated to Popcru march to Union Buildings for better salaries and not stipends

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members and affiliates of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) embarked on a march to demand higher salaries and better working conditions on Tuesday, 20 September, to the Treasury and the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

President of the union Zizamele Cebekhulu said if Popcru’s demands were not met, members would occupy parliament. The disgruntled workers shared their struggles caused by their salaries.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Cebekhulu said workers fight crime, go back to shacks, and continue their lives in poverty. Members shared that they are forced to live among criminals and that their salaries are not cutting it.

