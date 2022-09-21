Police and correctional services officers affiliated to the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) embarked on a march

The union members are demanding a 10% salary increase and better working conditions and have threatened a national shutdown

Members shared that they are forced to live among criminals and that their salaries are not adequate for their stressful jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Members and affiliates of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) embarked on a march to demand higher salaries and better working conditions on Tuesday, 20 September, to the Treasury and the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) embarked on a march to demand higher salaries. Image: @_cosatu

Source: Twitter

President of the union Zizamele Cebekhulu said if Popcru’s demands were not met, members would occupy parliament. The disgruntled workers shared their struggles caused by their salaries.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Cebekhulu said workers fight crime, go back to shacks, and continue their lives in poverty. Members shared that they are forced to live among criminals and that their salaries are not cutting it.

Popcru wants a 10% salary increase, more officials employed, an increase in danger allowance, housing allowance, and the employment of hospital and security guards. Cebekhulu said the union would not sign the 3% increase agreement put forward at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen told The Citizen that he understood why Popcru rejected the proposed 3% increase. He said the consumer price index and the interest rate are above 3%.

Barkhuizen said the majority of the police budget went to salaries. He called for the salaries to be reviewed to determine what the money is going towards.

South Africans react to the march:

@GaryTidoStark said:

“Valid points from the popos.”

@TumishiN wrote:

“POPCRU is a sell-out labour union, it does not have problems with the 3% wage increase offered by COSATU aligned ANC government.”

@MALESEL33498236 posted:

“Was hoping that Popcru will comes out clearer on what is the way forward with the alliance partners.”

@BillyWa92527102 wrote:

“How about better service? Trade-off.”

@Eleernest added:

“We all wish to be safe from crime in our workplace.”

Popcru calls on police officers to ditch work and march to the union buildings for a 10% wage increase

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants police officers to stop working on Tuesday, 20 September and march down to the Union Buildings in Tshwane instead.

The union has a list of demands it wants to hand over to the Presidency and National Treasury. Popcru wants the government to address the high police fatality rate, high crime rates and higher wages, among other concerns.

According to EWN, the trade union wants police officers to down their tools because of the lack of resources for the police and prison wardens and budget cuts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News