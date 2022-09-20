The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) plans to march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 20 September

Union members plan to hand over a memorandum to the Presidency and Treasury pertaining to wage disputes and the safety of police officers

Some South Africans feel that police officers should be given the wage increase they are asking for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA -The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants police officers to stop working on Tuesday, 20 September and march down to the Union Buildings in Tshwane instead.

Popcru members will be marching to the Union Buildings to fight for the rights of police officers and prison wardens. Images: @_cosatu

Source: Getty Images

The union has a list of demands it wants to hand over to the Presidency and National Treasury. Popcru wants the government to address the high police fatality rate, high crime rates and higher wages, among other concerns.

According to EWN, the trade union wants police officers to down their tools because of the lack of resources for the police and prison wardens and budget cuts. In addition, Popcru believes that police officers and prison wardens should receive a higher danger allowance.

Popcru wants the government to give police officers a salary increment of 10% and improved working conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popcru general secretary Jeff Dladla says police officers can not just wait around while the government is ignoring their issues. According to SABC NEWS, Popcru union members will march alongside the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Cosatu also took to social media, stating that it will support Popcru members when they march to the Union Buildings.

South Africans react

@lesedi_marope said:

"Concerning the economic meltdown we find ourselves in , 6.5 % is way too little "

@MalemaMotubatse said:

"3% my foot they eating more money relaxing in the offices n they expect us to take that 3% offer mxm!"

@pastalj said:

"Workers must reject this pathetic offer from the government. Workers are tired of being fed crumbs."

@MandzaMyengs said:

"Mnxm we won't miss them. They're always absent on duty."

National shutdown: Government bans civil servants from protesting during work hours, says “no work, no pay”

Briefly News previously reported that Essential service workers are not allowed to participate in the national shutdown during working hours today (24 August). The planned protest is in response to the high cost of living and the weakening state of the economy.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) issued a stern warning to public servants, saying that the principle of “no work, no pay” would apply to them for the day.

In addition, in a statement released by the DPSA, leave would only be granted for extreme and compelling situations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News