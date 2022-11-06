The community of Mabopane arrested a man suspected of murdering a police officer during a house robbery

The police said the community members chased the man on foot while he was trying to flee the scene

The police spokesperson said a manhunt is underway for another suspect who got away in a vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The community of Mabopane arrested a man allegedly involved in a fatal house robbery. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The community members of Mabopane took matters into their own hands and arrested a man suspected of killing a police officer during a house robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said that three men attacked and robbed the family and fatally shot Sergeant Tumelo Losaba. One suspect died at the scene from a gunshot wound, the second suspect fled the scene in Grey Audi A3, and the third suspect tried to run away on foot but was nabbed by the community, reported Times Live.

The police have initiated a manhunt for the suspect that got away. Mathe said the 32-year-old who was chased down by the community is currently in police custody and will be charged with house robbery and murder. He further added:

“Any citizen is allowed to effect a citizen's arrest. To carry out a citizen's arrest, the crime must have happened in your presence or having a reasonable suspicion that the suspect may have committed a crime. The intent of the citizen's arrest must be to hand over the suspect to the police.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to IOL, the Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant Tebello Mosikili, applauded the community of Mabopane for their bravery in fighting crime and encouraged community members to be part of the police forum structures.

"The safety and security of our members on and off duty remain a priority for the SAPS, and such management continues to review its policies and strategies in place to enhance police safety."

South Africans took to social media to discuss the citizen's arrest. Read some of the comments below:

@Muzila8 mentioned:

"Sometimes I ask myself if the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, is aware of what is happening in this country. Criminals are running this country even our police stations are captured police officers are taking instructions from criminals around the country. "

@thesword112 asked:

"This country is turning out to be a crime paradise society. No respect for the law anymore; daily, we read about uncalled stories. How do cops fight crime now when they are not respected."

@stefano6517 said:

"The community has acted better than those who are trained to deal with such situations."

@ThisisFiftyZAR added:

"The community can deal better with the crime than the system because the system can easily be corrupted than the community."

@KayBips1 posted:

"Our country is very dangerous. Whether you're home or on the streets. Nowhere is safe. May he RIP."

@suru_el_zikomo stated:

"We are in a warzone. Why are law enforcement officers very relaxed?"

2 On-duty cops gunned down in ambush at Boksburg crime scene, police launch hunt for 3 suspects

Briefly News reported that two police officers were shot and killed in an ambush in Boksburg on Thursday evening, 13 October.

The officers were responding to a call about an unnatural death in the Boksburg North area when three unknown males attacked them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News