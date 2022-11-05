A man from the Eastern Cape was sentenced to five in jail for the possession of stolen ATM notes

The police arrested him in 2019 after they were given a tip of the man's illegal activities resulting in his capture

They found stained money on him, and shock tube detonators used to initiate explosives at his home

GQEBERHA - Aloyce Haule was sentenced to 5 years in prison by the Motherwell regional court for possessing stolen ATM bank notes that were stained due to an explosion.

The Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said to Times Live that the Directorate’s National Priority Violent Crimes Unit got a lead in June 2019, leading them to the 36-year-old man.

“Upon searching, Haule was found in possession of stained money, which is usually found on detonated armoured vehicles and automatic teller machines.”

Haule was handed down a judgment of direct imprisonment on Wednesday and is not eligible to pay a fine. He was in police custody throughout the course of his trial.

Mgolodela reportedly said that Hule took the police to his home at Wells Estate on Bandla Street, and they found and seized two shock tube detonators, clothing stained in green ink, and a sports bag.

South Africans shared a few comments on the story.

Sifiso Mfunzana said:

"Well done to all the team involved in finding this man. I'm not happy about the number of years given. He deserves more years to undergo the rehabilitation process. His chances of committing the same crime in the future are high."

Sakkie Wentzel stated:

"What a joke, only 5 years, will be in for maybe 18 months to 2 years and out on parole. This justice system of SA is a joke and a disgrace."

Aubrey Vukeya added:

"There is no way someone bust with stained bank notes stolen from ATMs and explosives can be sentenced for five years, unless s/he is framed."

Bulelani Koko wrote:

"Surely, he is not working alone, and the rest will deal with us during the festive season."

