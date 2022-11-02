Two people have been arrested for the possession of an unregistered firearm in the Frees State

BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State police arrested two people on Tuesday, 1 November, on firearms-related charges after pulling over a vehicle suspected to be involved in a bottle store robbery.

Free State police arrested two people in a Toyota Etios matching the description of a getaway car used in a robbery. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Upon searching the vehicle, police a 9mm Norinco pistol and 31 live rounds of ammunition, Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

According to Thakeng, the robbery occurred on Monday, 31 October, when the robbers barged into the bottle store when the security gate was opened for a customer.

The thieves then compelled the owner and employees to lie on the floor while they made off with various types of alcohol, cigarettes, two cell phones, a camera monitor and an unspecified amount of money.

According to News24, the criminals fled the scene in a blue Toyota Etios. Police spotted a car matching the description the following day at a petrol station in Riebekstad.

Police followed the suspects, requested to search the vehicle, and arrested the occupants upon finding the firearm and ammunition.

The duo are expected to appear in the Ventersburg Magistrates Court for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

