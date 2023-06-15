A North West police officer has landed in hot water for altering his doctor's note

The sergeant was for fraudulently extending his sick leave by changing the dates on the sick note

The police officer was charged with fraud in the Setlagole Periodical Court on Tuesday, 14 June

MODIBOGO - A police officer in the North West has landed himself in a world of trouble by giving himself an extra day of sick leave.

Sergeant Kagiso Motlele was busted by his commander for altering his doctor's note and changing the dates giving himself one more day away from work.

The 43-year-old officer stationed at the Madibogo police station handed his commander the note in May 2023, but the sick note raised the commander's alarm bells, IOL reported.

The commander reported that matter to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit, which discovered that the officer altered the sick note and didn't appear for duty.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabara Mokgwabone said that the doctor initially gave the police officer in question three sick leave days.

SAPS in North West arrest police officer for fraudulently altering doctor's note

The police officer was subsequently arrested at his workplace on Tuesday, 13 June, for fraudulently extending his leave.

The officer appeared in the Setlagole Periodical Court, where he was charged with fraud. Motlele was released but is expected to appear in the Atameland Magistrate's Court on 7 July, News24 reported.

The arrest was praised by North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, who said Motlele's actions impacted service delivery and tarnished the image of SAPS, making them unethical and intolerable.

