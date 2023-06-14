Police in the North West have launched a manhunt to rearrest detainees who escaped from the Stilfontein Police Station

The men awaiting trial fled through the roof of the police station after cutting the burglar doors to the holding cell

According to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, to not try to arrest the men as they are considered highly dangerous

STILLFONTEIN - Two detainees awaiting trial have made a brazen escape from the Stilfontein Police Station in the North West.

In a desperate bid to find the men, the police in the province have launched a manhunt to bring the escaped detainees back into custody.

North West detainees escape Stilfontein Police Station after cutting holding cell door

According to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the criminals, Mandla Mongwe and Nemagovheni Thendo, escaped through the police station's roof after cutting the burglar doors to the holding cells between Monday evening, 12 June and the early hours of Tuesday, 13 June.

The two men were in custody for aggravated robbery and burglary charges, TimesLIVE reported.

Police launch investigation into Stilfontein Police station detainees escape

While the search for the two men is moving full speed ahead, police are also conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their escape.

Mokgwabone has pleaded with the surrounding community to come forward with any information that would lead to the capture of the escaped detainees, SowetanLIVE reported.

Mokgwabone issued a stern warning to the public, saying:

“Members of the community are requested not to attempt to arrest the escapees as they are considered to be dangerous but to call the nearest police station.”

Two dangerous prisoners escaped from an Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two dangerous convicted criminals took advantage of Freedom Day and escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The inmates were convicted of sexual assault, and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) stated that a manhunt had been launched.

According to SABC News, Siyabulela Khohliso was serving a sentence of 10 years, and Athini Nolhi Mzingelwa was serving eight years when they escaped.

