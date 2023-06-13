Security guards at a clinic in Guguletu, Cape Town, were held at gunpoint by criminals pretending to be patients

Two men, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, tricked the guard into opening the gate by pretending to need medical care

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and footage was handed over to the South African Police Service

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - Criminals in Cape Town employed a dirty trick to rob security guards at a community health centre in the mother city.

Thieves pretended to be wheelchair-bound patients to rob security guards at a clinic in Guguletu, Cape Town. Image: Stock photo

Source: UGC

The robbers pretended to be wheelchair-bound patients to gain the guards' trust only to pull out guns early.

The incident happened at the Gugulethu community health centre early on Tuesday, 13 June, IOL reported.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness said two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the facility by pretending to seek medical attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The criminals pulled out guns as soon as the guard opened the gates and held them at gunpoint. Two other robbers entered the premises and robber the guards.

The four armed men did not enter the trauma unit and fled to the scene soon after the incident.

Fortunately, there was CCTV of the incident, which the Health and Wellness Department handed over to the South African Police Service in the hopes of a speedy arrest, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans shocked by lows robber will sink to in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame complained:

"Just when you think you have seen it all, boom!! Wheelchair gun-wielding patient."

Jim Mtuze said:

"That's South Africa for you, a gangster state."

Francois Botes questioned:

"How low can you go?"

Alfred Xolani added:

"Only in SA imagine somebody in a wheelchair drawing up a firearm on you."

Kenny Nagel asked:

"Disgusting state of affairs...Where is the hat brigade??"

Durban domestic worker faces charges after CCTV catches her ‘colluding’ with criminals who robbed her employer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic worker faced the music for allegedly helping a pair of thieves rob her employer's home in Marianhill Park, Durban.

The 33-year-old opened a robbery case and reported that she was hang-washing on the line when she heard a noise inside the house. She claimed that she saw a man carrying a TV and that the other criminal broke the driveway gate.

The domestic worker added that the robbers fled her employer's house in a silver car, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News