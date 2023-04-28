Two terrifying criminals are on the loose after escaping from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape

Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nolhi Mzingelwa escaped via the sports field on Freedom Day

South Africans are convinced that the duo had help from corrupt prison warders

NGQELENI - Two dangerous convicted criminals took advantage of Freedom Day and escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.

Police are on the hunt for Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nolhi Mzingelwa after they escaped from a prison in the Eastern Cape. Images: DCS

The inmates were convicted of sexual assault, and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) stated that a manhunt had been launched.

Eastern Cape prisoners escape from a sports field

According to SABC News, Siyabulela Khohliso was serving a sentence of 10 years, and Athini Nolhi Mzingelwa was serving eight years when they escaped.

The DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the pair slipped away from a sports field at around 3:30pm on Thursday. Nxumalo did not indicate what they were doing on the sports field at the time of the escape.

The DCS spokesperson added that additional services had been deployed to retrieve the prisoners, working hand-in-hand with the police.

"What is critical at this stage is that the two must be re-arrested and brought back behind bars," said Nxumalo.

Community members have been urged to approach their nearest police station if they encounter the escapees, reports News24.

South Africans horrified by the latest prison break

Taking to Facebook, South Africans weighed on the latest prison escape, following Thabo Bester's infamous escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

Here are some comments:

Itumeleng E said:

" South Africa is Muvhango. We are all actors in Thathe."

Hsai Martins said:

"Every prison escape needs a thorough investigation, especially after the Bester expose'. Inside assistance, from prison officials, can't be completely ruled out now."

Lerato Lloyd said:

"Are you serious? South Africa is some country y'all . Where money tops over basic life morals."

Luvuyo Thompson said:

"I blame Thabo Bester"

Douza Mothupi said:

"Not a new thing. They were assisted to escape."

Trish Van Nierop said:

"Our country is making headlines on a daily basis because we are such a joke. "

Malwande Mvambo said:

"A huge audit needs to be done in SAPS and Correctional services, a lot of rotten potatoes inside those institutions. How do convicts escape if not assisted by the officials?"

SAPS officers recapture 2 inmates who escaped from free state prison after only 9 hours on the run

Briefly News previously reported that two escaped inmates' time on the run was short-lived when the South African Police Services (SAPS) recaptured them after only nine hours.

The inmates, Sipho Ndlondlo and Moeketsi Majola made a break for it on Wednesday, 5 April.

The men serving time at the Brandfort Correctional Facility in the Free State were being guarded by a warder when one of them asked for a water break, SABC News reported.

