Police in Limpopo have rearrested a wanted fugitive who escaped custody in Mpumalanga in 2018

The 29-year-old criminal allegedly committed more crimes, including hijacking and robberies, during his time on the run

South Africans are in disbelief over how frequently prisoners escape from police custody in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

LIMPOPO - The rearrest of a 29-year-old suspected who escaped police custody in 2018 has cast SA's justice and correctional system in the spotlight once again.

Police in Limpopo have rearrested a wanted fugitive five years after his escape. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Lesley Chuenyane escaped five years ago with a group of other prisoners by cutting the burglar window of a police van and jumping out when it stopped in the Laersdrift policing area in Mpumalanga.

Police rearrest escaped prisoner in Jane Furse

While the other prisoners were quickly rearrested, Chuenyane managed to evade police until he was caught in Jane Furse in the Sekhukhune district on Friday, 14 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Chuenyane was first arrested in 2018 after forensic evidence linked him to four rapes committed in Nebo, Limpopo, TimesLIVE reported.

Lesley Chuenyane linked hijackings and robberies since 2018 escape

Police believe that Chuenyane continued his life of crime while he was on the run and was involved in several robberies and hijackings.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Chuenyane was linked to a robbery at the Nebo traffic department where two security guards' service firearms were stolen.

Chuenyane also allegedly hijacked a traffic officer and robber a woman of her belonging at gunpoint, SowetanLIVE reported.

The man's crime spree finally ended when police tracked him to a rented room in Jane Furse and arrested him. Ledwaba said Chuenyane faces more than 10 charges of rape, hijacking and robbery, in addition to escaping from lawful custody.

South Africans are in disbelief over frequency of inmate escapes in SA

Below are some comments:

Sekedi Linah Boke said:

"They are trying to avoid another prison escape headline. How many more are out there, and the DCS is just quite about it."

John Naicker claimed:

"Escaped 5 years ago...now he will have 2 years more added to his time and then be paroled in a year's time...that is the justice system in SA."

Mncediseni Mkula commented:

"This country is a joke, almost five years since he escaped."

Petros Moloi added:

"Here's another Bester."

Dakar King Nation stated:

"Escaping from prison is becoming a trend now."

Ziyanda Buntu exclaimed:

"Another escapee from prison? No, I give up."

Hawks NAB cop for trying to book Zim businessman Frank Buyanga out of prison, sparking jokes

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a detective constable's attempt at booking Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga out of jail landed him in handcuffs.

The Hawks' serious corruption investigation team arrested the 34-year-old constable after he tried to get Buyanga out of custody for an alleged investigation.

The request raised alarm bells and Johannesburg Correctional Services called the investigating officer (IO) to notify him about the attempt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News