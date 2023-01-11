A trio of police officers, including a captain, have found themselves on the wrong side of the law

The cops were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe after they detained 13 construction workers, who are undocumented foreigners, in Emalahleni

The alleged corrupt cops called the workers' boss to pay R10 000 for their release and were arrested shortly after accepting the cash

EMALAHLENI - A police captain has landed herself in hot after allegedly soliciting cash from construction workers in Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga.

Three police officers are facing multiple charges after forcing construction workers to pay R10k for their release. Images: Darren Stewart & Michele D'ottavio

Source: Getty Images

The captain and two other cops were arrested following the allegation that they held 13 construction workers under the pretext that they were in the country illegally.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the police officers detained the workers and then demanded R10 000 for their release. TimesLIVE reports that their boss was contacted and money was later exchanged.

Police officers arrested in a sting operation

After the money was exchanged, the trio was pounced on by the Mpumalanga anti-corruption unit. The cash was also confiscated.

According to IOL, the police officials have been identified as Tshidi Anastacia Mamareko, 56, Santi Madoda Khumalo, 44 and Albert Ramuchu, 41. The trio appeared at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 10 January and were released on R2 000 bail.

They are all facing charges related to kidnapping, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner issues a stern warning to corrupt cops

Following the trio's arrest, Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela sternly warned police officials not to participate in corrupt activities.

Manamela stated that the police cannot allow themselves to engage in illegal activities, adding that the law will have to take its course against such individuals.

Police captain arrested with three other suspects for burning police general’s home, facing arson charges

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a police captain in Gqeberha was arrested on 28 December for allegedly burning down the home of a police general in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

The captain was arrested alongside three other suspects during a police raid. Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said an investigation into the incident revealed that an officer in the crime intelligence unit was linked to the crime.

According to SNL24, the raid resulted in the recovery of three firearms, ammunition, stun grenades and R205 600 in cash from the captain’s house.

