Police in Mpumalanga recovered the vehicle that was stolen in Pretoria in 2018, leaving citizens impressed

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an intelligence-driven operation led police to the car that was recovered

The vehicle was confiscated, however, Mpumalanga police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene

MPUMALANGA - Five years after a car was stolen in Pretoria, police in Mpumalanga recovered the vehicle, earning the respect of citizens.

Police in Mpumalanga recovered a stolen car five years later. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an intelligence-driven operation led police to a property where the car was recovered. The white Toyota Etios, worth R85 000, was found to be suspicious as it had no registration numbers.

The operation was conducted by Standerton crime intelligence unit and the area's K9 unit, TimesLIVE reported. Mohlala said upon investigating the house, the possible suspect fled the scene.

The vehicle was confiscated and taken to Standerton SAPS. The SAPS spokesperson added that police are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Netizens praise the good police work:

Thandy Thandisiwe Olwam Luthuli said:

“Our police are working guys. I give you my gold star.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze commented:

“Well done SAPS.”

Nthabi Motloung wrote:

“After so long.”

Gobela Nkunzi posted:

“Thanks, cops. Cops are involved somewhere.”

Lizelle Van Aswegen added:

“Hope they can find my dads BM after five years.”

