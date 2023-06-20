Disgruntled Tshwane residents have set their hearts on intensifying their protest against illegal immigrants in Marabastad

The protesting residents and the Marabastad community clashed on Monday, resulting in protestors being chased away from the area

While the extension of the ZEP sparked the civil action, the protestors are also targeting illegal immigrants who are operating businesses

MARABASTAD - A group of Tshwane residents have promised to intensify their week-long protest against illegal immigrants in Marabastad, Pretoria.

Disgruntled Tshwane residents have vowed to intensify their protest against illegal immigrants operating businesses in Marabastad. Image: Papi Morake & Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

The protests kicked off on Monday, 19 June, and are expected to continue throughout the week as disgruntled residents voice their concerns.

However, trouble brewed during Monday's protests when the community in Marabastad rallied against the protestor and chased them out of the area. The Marabastad community accused the protestors of targeting legal immigrants and South Africans during their protest.

Tshwane residents protests against illegal immigrants' operating businesses and ZEP extension

TimesLIVE reported that protests were sparked by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) until the end of December.

The group is also gunning for undocumented immigrants, who they claim are operating businesses and not contributing to SA's economy by paying taxes. They are calling on the government to take immediate.

Chief among the protester's aims is to shut down illegal foreign-owned businesses in the area. One of the organisers, Kagiso Kekana, told SABC News that the protests will continue throughout the week to ensure that another shop doesn't pop up when one is closed.

Kekana vowed:

"We are here until we reach our goal.”

South Africans divided by illegal immigrant protest in Marabastad

Below are some comments:

@Sbusiso74202589 said:

"We all know that these protests won't help, foreigners won't leave this country, never."

@Khayale26576236 questioned:

"Why is it difficult for the government to enforce these people to pay taxes while it's easy to follow us to do so."

@MaGasa58502989 criticised:

"The animals are bloodthirsty once again."

@PanAfrican91 slammed:

"These self-hating, xenophobic, and Afrophobic people do not represent decent Africans."

