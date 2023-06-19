The South Africa Weather Services has issued the Western Cape with a fresh flood warning as another cold front slaps the province

The torrential rains that killed two people over the weekend are expected to continue on Monday

Disaster management teams are working around the clock to prepare for another disaster while performing clean-up operations around the province

Western Cape heavy rains are expected to continue as the province was hit by another cold front overnight. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is expecting more rain as it was hit by another cold front overnight, resulting in increased flooding potential.

The City of Cape Town has placed disaster management teams on high alert on Monday morning, 19 June, by closing off more roads to motorists and will resume mop-up operations in storm-hit areas.

2 People died in floods over the weekend in Overberg and Vredendal

The heavy and uncontrollable rains claimed two lives in Overberg and Vredendal, according to an eNCA report:

Disaster management operations are conducted by various organisations

Speaking in an EWN report, Colin Deiner, head of the province's disaster management, said the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is working together with Sanzar and Gift of the Givers West Coast to conduct operations:

"We have been able to get our helicopters airborne and we will be reaching areas that have been cut off in the Wupperthal area and other parts of the Cederberg."

Heavy rains continue past the weather service's predication date

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 warning of disruptive rains in the province that was initially to run from 14 until 15 June, but the torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the City of Cape Town till this day.

The heavy rains have resulted in rivers overflowing, road closures and many areas throughout the city experiencing extensive flooding.

The informal settlements of Philippi, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Masiphumelele have also been affected by floods.

