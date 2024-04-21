The families of eight people who died in a road crash outside Burgersfort in Limpopo on Thursday say they are shattered

It’s alleged that the bus was overtaking at an unsafe spot when it hit the truck carrying workers

The accident, which claimed the lives of five men and three women between Ga-Malekane and Steelpoort, has left families in a state of shock

The families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in a road accident outside Burgersfort in Limpopo on Thursday are devastated.

Families want justice

According to the SABC, the transport department has highlighted possible negligence as the cause of the crash.

The accident happened when a bus allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a truck carrying workers. The fatal crash resulted in the deaths of five men and three women between Ga-Malekane and Steelpoort.

8 people die

Six other passengers from the truck and 16 from the bus were injured, including both drivers. They were taken to Dilokong Hospital with minor to serious injuries. The relatives of those who were killed say they are heartbroken.

A community leader, Jack Dikotop, has called on the government to improve the state of the road:

“We request Sanral to at least improve our road R555 just like R37 to a four-lane road because maybe it will assist in terms of the traffic in the morning and afternoon when people go to work and after work."

Mzansi sends well wishes

South Africans have sent their love and support to the victims of their families.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Chiccoh Survivor Majanga said:

"Eish this Limpopo."

@Ilham M Ilham commented:

"So very sad."

@Matlhodi Evelyn Pha Phallane shared:

"What's happening in Limpopo too much accidents ijoo."

@Dennis Dlamini explained:

"But it's not a critical accident when you look at the bus."

@Alick Muche Mustafa shared:

"Condolences to the family, its not easy to loose the bread winners."

@Draxler Kaba Rocka said:

"Stop assuming , only God knows what happened."

8 Die in Limpopo crash between truck and bus

