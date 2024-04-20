The Department of Health in Limpopo has confirmed the identification of 42 victims through DNA processes

A multidisciplinary team, comprising members from the police's victim identification unit and forensic pathology services, have been involved in the repatriation preparations

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba expressed her deep gratitude towards the team for their professionalism and swift handling of the tragic accident

The Limpopo health department is nearing the final stages of the repatriation process for 42 identified victims. Images: @PhophiRamathuba

LIMPOPO - The Limpopo health department has made significant strides in the aftermath of a tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 45 lives over the Easter weekend.

42 victims identified

According to the Sowetan, the department confirmed that up to 42 human remains, which includes the six that were identifiable, have been positively identified through DNA processes.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said:

"The multidisciplinary team, comprising members of the police's victim identification unit and forensic pathology services, will meet on Monday at Mokopane Hospital to finalise the packaging of the remains of the deceased to prepare them for repatriation.”

“We are short of words to appreciate our team for the professionalism and speed at which they managed to handle this disaster, appreciating its sensitivity."

The accident occurred on 28 March when a bus carrying members of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church from Molepolole in Botswana veered off the road and fell nearly 50m off the Mmamatlakala Bridge on the R518.

Little girl, the sole survivor

The only survivor of the crash, an eight-year-old girl who lost her grandmother in the tragedy, has since returned home after receiving medical care.

The department will convene with the team on Monday to discuss further updates and plans regarding the remaining victims. The remaining samples are currently undergoing final analysis, which means the repatriation process is near completion.

Mzansi sends well wishes.

People throughout the country have sent love to all the families who tragically lost their loved ones over the Easter weekend. At the same time, people from Botswana praised South Africa for a job well done.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Tarby Sami said:

"May their souls rest in peace."

@Mmoloki Raymond Alfred Jacob commented:

"This really calls for closure it wasnt an easy job we as a nation of Botswana thanks you Mzansi."

@Gaontebale Ramaphane praised:

"South Africa is still showing us that they are our big brother ,they have been holding our hands during this horrific time."

@Morata Morata saddened:

"My heart is still painful. I'm sorry for our brother and sisters from Botswana RIP."

@Lorraine Chipana shared:

"I sympathize with those families..May those affected find a way to heal and may those who departed rest in peace."

Source: Briefly News