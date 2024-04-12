Six families whose relatives were killed during the Easter Weekend accident in Limpopo are in the country to fetch their remains

The accident claimed 45 lives as members of the Zion Christian Church travelled from Botswana to Limpopo for their annual pilgrimage

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said that this was the first phase of the process, and the incident still hurt netizens

MOKOPANE, LIMPOPO – Limpopo's MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said that it was a terrible day for relatives of those who lost their lives during the Easter Weekend accident in Limpopo. Six families arrived in the country to fetch their relatives' remains.

Family members fetch relatives' remains

According to SABC News, the relatives recently arrived in the country to collect the remains at the Mokopane Hospital in Mokopane.

Their family members died after the bus on which members of the Zion Christian Church travelled got into a severe accident, killing 45 people out of the 46 passengers.

Ramathuba said that the department and the families would have a difficult day because the department would be there when they positively and officially identify their loved ones.

The accident still affects South Africans

Netizens on Facebook were still emotionally distraught by the accident which claimed so many lives.

King Kgosie said:

"This is a sad story we will never forget."

Evans Lennon Tembo said:

"Sad news. May their souls rest in peace."

Johannah Osele Lekgwaka said:

"Thank you, South Africa."

Loyiso Bond had a theory.

"I still say that an eight-year-old not dying in this accident is not a mystery. We all know about it, but some are not bold and brave enough to talk about the ZCC and untimely deaths."

4 people died in a KwaZulu-Natal crash between a truck and 2 cars

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four people died after two cars collided with a truck in KwaZulu-Natal in 2023.

The incident took place on the N2, and two people survived. They sustained severe injuries. South Africans were concerned about the roads and pleaded with people to drive cautiously.

