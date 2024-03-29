The sole survivor of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 45 congregants is receiving treatment at a medical facility in Limpopo

The South African government has reached out to Botswana to confirm the deceased's citizenship

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said attempts to retrieve the remains of the deceased will continue on Friday.

A bus travelling from Botswana to Limpopo crashed, killing 45 of its 46 occupants. Images: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images and X/Progressive Business Forum

The lone survivor of a tragic accident on the R518 that claimed the lives of 46 people has been admitted to a Limpopo hospital.

The eight-year-old girl was part of a group travelling from Botswana to Moria for the Easter weekend.

According to TimesLIVE, the bus they travelled in lost control while crossing the Mmamatlakala bridge and fell into the ditch.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said her department is in talks with the Botswana government to verify the victims’ citizenship.

Transport Minster shares condolences with affected families

Chikunga has sent her condolences to the families of the 45 people who lost their lives in the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

The Minister appealed to those travelling on the countries’ roads to be extra cautious this weekend.

“We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter.”

Search operations continue

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani said efforts to retrieve the remains of those lost in the crash will resume on Friday morning.

Radzilani explained that as of Thursday night, only 12 people were found as many were reportedly burnt beyond recognition or stuck under the debris.

It is yet unclear what caused the accident, however, Chikunga said authorities have instituted a probe into the matter

South Africans send their condolences

Condolences continue to pour in for those affected by the fatal accident.

Ntokozo Masuku wondered:

"This is painful. I wonder at what speed was the driver travelling? Condolences to the families and the ZCC church."

Elijah Mkhondo said:

"Condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in tragic accident that claimed 45 lives yesterday on their way to Moria."

African National Congress commented:

"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased during this time of sorrow and loss."

Matsidikanye Moswane added:

"We convey our sincere and deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 45 Republic of Botswana... and wish a speedy recovery ❤️‍ to the survivors."

Mike Lawry sympathised:

"Thoughts and prayers to the grieving families. #Moria #Botswana."

Transport Minister warns motorists to be cautious during Easter

Briefly News previously reported that Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga urged motorists to be cautious on the roads this Easter.

Chikunga said with the anticipated increase in road users during the long weekend, those during this period must adhere to the rules of the road.

