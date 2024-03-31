The mother of 8-year-old Lauryn Siako, the sole survivor of the Limpopo bus crash, has visited her daughter in hospital

The tragic incident claimed the lives of 45 people when the bus carrying Easter pilgrims was involved in a horrific accident

The family is in awe of how the little girl miraculously survived the crash, prompting questions about the circumstances leading to her escape

The mother of the 8-year-old girl visits her daughter after the Limpopo bus tragedy. Images: Twitter/@WorldSource and Getty Images/nd3000

The mother of the only survivor in the tragic Limpopo crash has reunited with her 8-year-old daughter.

Limpopo bus crash

Lauryn Siako was part of a group travelling from Botswana to Moria for the Easter weekend. The accident occurred on Thursday and claimed the lives of 45 individuals aboard the bus carrying pilgrims.

The little girl, who is the only survivor, is recovering in a hospital in Limpopo. According to TimesLIVE, the mother of the child said:

"I’m hurt I lost my mom, but comforted my child is alive."

As families await news to identify their loved ones, the province's health department confirms there is an ongoing process of identifying the victims of the bus accident.

Netizens send well wishes

People throughout the world have sent well wishes to the little girl as she recovers from hospital. Many are stunned that the little girl survived the horrific crash in Limpopo.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Shongile Zainab shared:

"Looking at that barrier and the bridge isn't making sure; this government is clueless about everything they're doing."

@Nkosinathi Msuthu Msweli commented:

"SANRAL must be held responsible for this. How can they install weak iron crash barriers."

@Pumza Tolokazi exclaimed:

"What kinda barrier is that, na? That girl is very special!"

@Nkabie Nkabie said:

"God be with the families who lost their beloved ones."

@Bandla Nkonyeni praised:

"Thank God, I was worried thinking all family members were involved and wondering if she'd be an orphan. Good news indeed."

9 victims identified, authorities expect a lengthy process

In a related story, Briefly News reported about the Limpopo health department, which confirmed that only 9 bodies had been positively identified in the tragic bus crash, which led to 45 fatalities.

Authorities from Botswana and South Africa anticipate a prolonged process in identifying the bodies as they await postmortem results.

Only 34 body bags have been received by the Limpopo health department, and ongoing police operations are concentrated on ensuring all victims are located.

