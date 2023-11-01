Hlubi Nkosi has responded to accusations of being a deadbeat father after he was criticized for buying expensive cars

Nkosi claims he sends money to support their two children every month, despite being denied access to them by Londie London

Fans suggested he should fulfil his parental responsibilities without expecting gratitude, while others questioned his intentions for addressing the issue publicly

Londie London's ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi has had enough of the deadbeat father accusations making rounds on social media. The businessman who came under fire after buying a Bentley and a Mercedes Benz for his alleged girlfriend Mawhoo has finally broken his silence.

Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi has slammed reports that he is a deadbeat father. Image: @londie_london_official and @MDNNewss

Source: UGC

Hlubi Nkosi claims Londie London denies him access to their two kids

Social media users are enjoying the drama between Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi. The controversial businessman was recently forced to respond after the Real Housewives of Durban star's fans accused him of living lavishly while neglecting his children.

Hlubi set the record straight in a video shared by the popular Instagram gossip page thepopcornroomrsa. He said he is not a deadbeat father, he is responsible because he sends money to his children monthly.

He added that he has never missed a month despite not knowing what Londie uses the money for or seeing the children because she blocked him. Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on Hlubi Nkosi's video

The video received mixed reactions from social media users following Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi's drama. Many said Nkosi should stop being dramatic and take care of his children without expecting anything in return.

@ovuyo_m said:

"Seeing Londie with someone else isn’t sitting well with him bandla…."

@elizabeth.re added:

"Why must she thank him for sending money to his kids though? It’s his responsibility mos"

@sihleecarter noted:

"Why give someone something if you wanna control how they use it? Imoto manje mele iphume for ingane kphela? Iyohlala ihleli mos"

@dumisanii commented:

"Londi is doing well for herself now. Why are you doing this now or do you miss her now? It is your responsibility to send money coz she is taking care of your kids full time ‍♂️ Let her go, she’s happy now and she doesn’t need this. Find ways of trying to get hold of her privately"

Londie London baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi explains why he took singer’s BMW X6 back: “It’s for the kids”

Briefly News previously reported that Hlubi Nkosi decided to clear things up with social media once and for all. The businessman shot down the allegations that he's not supporting his kids with Londie London, saying he has never missed a month.

Nkosi also addressed the reason he took back the BMW X6 he gifted Londie and said she was misusing it and going to clubs instead of its intended use which was to tend to the kids' needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News