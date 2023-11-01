Black Coffee finds himself at the centre of controversy after one netizens called him out on Twitter

The Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer was accused by a tweep online of not helping Nompilo Dlamini as he is loaded

Most netizens came to Black Coffee's rescue and defended him, saying his money, and he could do whatever he wanted with it

Black Coffee was dragged by a tweep, for not helping Nompilo Dlamini while she was alive. Image: @therealblackcoffee, @thembisileQ

Haibo, Black Coffee, finds himself trending after being blamed and accused of not doing anything for the people of Mzansi, who needed help financially while he is a millionaire.

Tweep drags Black Coffee amid Nompilo Dlamini's death

While South Africans are still mourning the death of the Cystic Fibrosis Warrior Nompilo Dlamini, Black Coffee finds himself being dragged into the midst by a tweep on Twitter.

@joy_zelda went on social media and called out the Fetch Your Life hitmaker for not helping those in need.

She said:

"We need to be honest about Black Coffee. He has done nothing for Black People besides music, and He is a Billionaire. Still, he couldn't even help Nompilo Dlamini whenever she asks for donations, yet he wears R34k sneakers from Louis Vuitton, He is a disgrace."

Mzansi defends Black Coffee after being dragged by a tweep

Shortly after the tweep dragged the first black African man to headline at the Madison Square Garden in New York, netizens and supporters of Black Coffee came gun blazing, defending their own. See the comments below:

@peekay_mab wrote:

"Now you want to tell him how to spend his money?? You are crazy."

@JesseFJacobs shared:

"Black Coffee does a lot, but even if he didn't help, it's his money that he works very hard for, he can choose whether to help or not, people can't be entitled to his money just because they support his music career."

@SA_MLAMBO defended Black Coffee:

"Niyanya people work hard for their bag. Now you want to control him how to spend his money? Just because you don’t have it doesn’t mean you’re a good person or you were going to help her, some of you NF, we see you on I blew it."

@LindoMkhi responded:

"He doesn't owe anybody anything."

@MrsPee3 asked:

"Disgrace, with whose money?"

@Lovelinessmona questioned:

"Why are you dragging Black coffee?"

@GYerathel said:

"Black Coffee bought a machine Nompilo used when @biphakathi took her to Cape Town."

@NkalaBekithemba responded:

"Interesting why people expect others to do something because they are rich. They have worked hard for that and owe no one anything. Secondly, when people give, they don’t have to announce it."

