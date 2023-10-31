South Africans have been debating about where exactly does Shaun Stylist get his money from

This was after he made a TikTok video where he was bragging about his new fancy white Mercedes Benz

The Durbanite has an impressive car collection and is a DJ by profession who also does a bit of content creation for brands

Just how rich is Shaun Stylist? The man who came into the spotlight for being Andile Mpisane's good friend has been flexing his wealth on social media. But netizens want to know where he is getting it from.

Shaun Stylist’s car collection has placed him under the radar of curious social media users. Image: @shaunstylist.

Shaun shows off brand new Mercedes Benz

The Durban stylist made a TikTok video where he was bragging about his new fancy white Mercedes Benz vehicle. He and his friend, Mhlengi, were hyping each other up as they showed off the luxury car.

In full purple Lakers gear, Shaun can be heard shouting out the stylish features of the car, including the automatic doors.

Watch the video posted by a curious X user below:

Netizens wonder what Shaun does for a living

The X user, @ubuhleee, asked from where did Shaun Stylist get his money.

The Durbanite has an impressive car collection, including a black drop-top Mercedes Benz C63ASS. Shaun is a DJ by profession who also does a bit of content creation for brands.

Here is what some people had to say, while others judged him for still acting like this when he is married.

@BTembe37 said:

"Ey with so much money these guys are still flexing like this? Are they not used to it?"

@masixole_l asked:

"How can this be your life as a grown man Mara."

@sparx_ltd joked:

"I wana say this is so annoying without being called a hater."

@giuseppe_kemp argued:

"The biggest downfall of black people (Flex)."

@mags_jessie argued:

"People who have proper money don’t make a noise like this. The excitement is just way too much for people who used to the lifestyle."

@_WiseySA said:

"Dating guys like these must be hard."

@Lwanda_ said:

"I wonder who started this goofy roof box trend on people carriers just to show off. To make matters worse, funeral parlours are even doing it."

Andile and Mpisane's bromance brought into question

In a previous report from Briefly News, the bromance between Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist has hit rock bottom.

The duo were once inseparable, with Shaun spending most of his time with Andile, but it appears they aren't as close as they used to be.

Shaun has been working hard to maintain his music career and has a new song keeping him busy.

